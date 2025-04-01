Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 193.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $368.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

