Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

HD opened at $366.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.13 and a 200-day moving average of $398.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

