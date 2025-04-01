Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.61. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $27.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.72%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

