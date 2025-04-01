AIA Group Ltd Has $652,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

