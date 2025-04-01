Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Rises By 27.4%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 719,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,318,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,953,000 after buying an additional 2,846,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,227,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nomura by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,022 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,989,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 232,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nomura has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

