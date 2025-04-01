Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 17th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

