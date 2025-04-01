AIA Group Ltd Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 579.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,179 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,062,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $67,058,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
