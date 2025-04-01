Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $75.03 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 732.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,838 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Q2 were worth $75,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Q2 by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Q2 by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Down 1.0 %

QTWO opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $112.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Baird R W lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,378 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,441.86. The trade was a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

