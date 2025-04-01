Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $87.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

