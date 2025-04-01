OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 32,288 Shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,748,000.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BOXX opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

