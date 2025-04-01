OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $95.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,175 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 1.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $95,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 700,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $53.98 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

