631,473 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 631,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.