OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 86,101 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,101 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

CQQQ stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.