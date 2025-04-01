Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 173.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 407,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

