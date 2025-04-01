Everstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Everstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GUT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GUT opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.