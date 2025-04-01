O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.13.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $331.08 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $316.34 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

