O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UL opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

