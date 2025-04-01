Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $528,465,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,637,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

TYL opened at $581.12 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

