PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $128,852,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 0.1 %

PTC stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.