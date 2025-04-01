Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $8.18 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.