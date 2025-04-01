Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $135.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

