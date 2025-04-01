Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) & American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Critical Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Power Group and Power Solutions International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Power Group $3.36 million 4.10 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Power Solutions International $475.97 million 1.22 $26.31 million $3.01 8.40

Power Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than American Power Group.

Risk & Volatility

American Power Group has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Power Group N/A N/A N/A Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.8% of American Power Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Solutions International beats American Power Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, Iowa.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

