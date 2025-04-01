Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,408,433 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $371,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

