StoneX Group Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 195,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 435,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 334,362 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

