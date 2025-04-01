Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $97.34.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

