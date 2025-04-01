National Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

