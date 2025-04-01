National Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

