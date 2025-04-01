National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.0% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,971,000 after buying an additional 323,911 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 777,222 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after buying an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

