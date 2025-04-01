AltraVue Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Janus International Group accounts for about 1.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,140 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,802 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,797,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JBI opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

