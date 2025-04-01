StoneX Group Inc. Trims Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,228 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

