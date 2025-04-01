Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $542.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.04 and a 200 day moving average of $606.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.