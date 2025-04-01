StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.02.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

