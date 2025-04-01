StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGC opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.66 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average of $212.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

