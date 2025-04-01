84,800 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJK stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.