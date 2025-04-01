Tradewinds LLC. Sells 1,145 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

