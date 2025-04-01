Gibson Capital LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

