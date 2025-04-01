196,146 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU) Purchased by Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 196,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF makes up 0.4% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

OCTU stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (OCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral OCTU was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.