StoneX Group Inc. Buys 3,616 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $60,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

