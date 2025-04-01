O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

