O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.