Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,755 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

