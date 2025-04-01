Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.9 %

TGNA opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

