Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $277,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 247.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

