Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RF opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

