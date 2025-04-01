Promising Esports Stocks Worth Watching – March 31st

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, GameSquare, and NIP Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in the competitive video gaming industry. These companies encompass game developers, hardware manufacturers, streaming platforms, or even organizations managing professional teams and tournaments, all of which are positioned to benefit from the rapid growth and mainstream acceptance of competitive gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,933. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 243,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,048. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,509. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.74. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,857. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.00.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAME traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.58. 151,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,252. GameSquare has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NASDAQ:NIPG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 47,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,795. NIP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

