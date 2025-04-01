Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $47.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 152,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,720,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,369,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,958,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $245.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average is $241.05. The stock has a market cap of $686.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

