RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,203,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,721,000. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,113,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.