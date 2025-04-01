Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

