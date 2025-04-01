Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $79.11.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.