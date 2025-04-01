Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $50,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.07 million and a P/E ratio of 26.15. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Company Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

